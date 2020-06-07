20:09
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20

Constitution Committee Chair: We won't accept Corona Law as submitted

Knesset Constitutional Committee Chairman MK Yaakov Asher says the Committee will not accept the Coronavirus Law as submitted in its present form.

"We will make sure that the Knesset has effective tools to monitor the government on this issue and to apply brakes if necessary, and to set the red lines between saving life and safeguarding individual rights," Asher said in an Kan News interview.

