News BriefsSivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20
Constitution Committee Chair: We won't accept Corona Law as submitted
Knesset Constitutional Committee Chairman MK Yaakov Asher says the Committee will not accept the Coronavirus Law as submitted in its present form.
"We will make sure that the Knesset has effective tools to monitor the government on this issue and to apply brakes if necessary, and to set the red lines between saving life and safeguarding individual rights," Asher said in an Kan News interview.
