20:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 PM: 'Whoever tries to hurt us - our long arm will reach him' Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the capture of Golani Fighter Amit Ben-Yigal's murderer. "I want to commend the IDF, Shin Bet, and security forces for apprehending the despicable murderer of Amit Ben Yigal. I gave the order to demolish the home of this murderer. Anyone who tries to harm us - our long arm will reach him sooner or later. In recent years you see that it comes sooner," Netanyahu said.