News BriefsSivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20
PM: 'Whoever tries to hurt us - our long arm will reach him'
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the capture of Golani Fighter Amit Ben-Yigal's murderer.
"I want to commend the IDF, Shin Bet, and security forces for apprehending the despicable murderer of Amit Ben Yigal. I gave the order to demolish the home of this murderer. Anyone who tries to harm us - our long arm will reach him sooner or later. In recent years you see that it comes sooner," Netanyahu said.
