GSS: Golani fighter Amit Ben Yigal's killer captured

It was allowed for publication that after intelligence and massive efforts by the Shin Bet, IDF, and the Israel Police, the Shin Bet arrested and interrogated in recent weeks Nizmi Abu Bakar regarding the rock-throwing attack in the village of Yabed on the night of May 12, 2020, during which IDF fighter Amit ben Yigal was killed.

The suspect, a 49-year-old resident of the village, lives in a building where the rock was thrown that hit the soldier.

The GSS investigation revealed that the suspect threw the rock from the roof of his house on the night of the incident in which the soldier was killed.