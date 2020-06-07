19:35
  Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20

MK Liberman: 'Money for the self-employed was transferred to Abbas'

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman claims that the money promised for the self-employed was transferred to the Palestinian Authority.

"The mystery of the disappearing money promised to the self-employed and small business owners has been solved - it has been passed on to Abbas and the Palestinian Authority. That's the priority of the 'emergency' government," Liberman wrote on Twitter.

