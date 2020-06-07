IDF, Police heads: We'll act against serious crimes like in Tze'elim

The IDF Southern Command and the Southern District Police Commander today met to discuss joint police and army activities in the south area, to assess possible scenarios and plan anti-smuggling activities on the border, and deal with burglaries and thefts from IDF bases and live-fire zones in the south.

This, in the wake of incidents in recent days at the training base in Tze'elim.

"The IDF and the police will continue to work on joint solutions to deal with these serious offenses, while increasing criminal law enforcement," they said.