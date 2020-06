18:36 Reported News Briefs Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Defense Minister Benny Gantz: 'Lab team can bring victory' The Prime Minister and Defense and Health Ministers visited the Biological Institute in Nes Tziona and discussed developments regarding developing a coronavirus vaccine. ► ◄ Last Briefs