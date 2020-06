18:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Teachers' Union: Return students up to 9th grade for capsule studies Teachers' Union Secretary Yaffa Ben David today demanded that first- through ninth-grade students return to study via the "capsule" method due to the increase in coronavirus eruption among students and teachers in schools. ► ◄ Last Briefs