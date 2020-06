18:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 After 14-year struggle, 'chained' woman finally gets divorce Read more Husband who filed for divorce fled Israel and then denied his wife divorce papers, leaving her unable to remarry - for almost 14 years. ► ◄ Last Briefs