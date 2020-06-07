Jerusalem educational institutions closed due to coronavirus

The Jerusalem Municipality today has been conducting disinfection work at a number of educational institutions where verified coronavirus patients were discovered last week.

Disinfection work is performed using approved disinfectants and complete protective measures according to Health Ministry guidelines.

As part of the operation, disinfection teams worked at the Geulim School, Amital, Tali Gilo, Zalman Eran, and Paula Ben Gurion. During the week, staffs will also disinfect the other educational institutions where patients were discovered.

This is the list of educational institutions that closed: The Hebrew Gymnasium, Paula Ben-Gurion, Zalman Eran, Ofarim, Amital, Seligsberg, Hartman, Umaniot, Hamesorati, Beit Hachinuch, Geulim, Gan Safa Har Homa, Haportzim kindergarten, Beit Yaakov Cordovero, Magshimim School, Ilanot Matzil, Lady Davis, Gan Stav, Har Homa High School, Seminar Yashan, Finzel, Tali Gilo, Nisuyei Argentina.