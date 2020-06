15:36 Reported News Briefs Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Body of former Islamic Jihad leader Ramadan Shelah sent to Gaza burial The body of former Islamic Jihad leader Ramadan Shelach has been released for burial in Gaza tomorrow. Shelah died yesterday after more than two years in a coma, reported Kan News. ► ◄ Last Briefs