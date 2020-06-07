15:35 Reported News Briefs Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Smotrich: 'Colossal government failure' Former Transport Minister Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) addressed concerns of a second coronavirus wave. "Stop blaming the coronavirus 'second wave'. There is no such thing. There is a colossal failure in preparation by the government and Health Ministry for testing, locating, and isolating contagion chains real-time. There is no reliable and rapid testing system, no epidemiological investigations, no uniform and tidy results. The result will be a second wave of closing the economy. One wave too many." ► ◄ Last Briefs