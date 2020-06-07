|
15:35
Reported
Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20
Smotrich: 'Colossal government failure'
Former Transport Minister Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) addressed concerns of a second coronavirus wave.
"Stop blaming the coronavirus 'second wave'. There is no such thing. There is a colossal failure in preparation by the government and Health Ministry for testing, locating, and isolating contagion chains real-time. There is no reliable and rapid testing system, no epidemiological investigations, no uniform and tidy results. The result will be a second wave of closing the economy. One wave too many."
