Bennett: 'NIS 100,000,000 today transferred to murderers'

Former Defense Minister and Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett attacked Netanyahu and Gantz about the coronavirus "second wave", tweeting: "Prime Minister Netanyahu and Gantz: 1. What did you do today to prepare for the second coronavirus wave without closing the economy? How many students have you recruited and trained to become epidemiologists? How many labs did you expand?"

On another topic, Bennett wrote, "Why didn't you reinstate the order to stop terrorist salaries? Why did you allow payment of NIS 100,000,000 to murderers and their families?"