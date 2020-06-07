|
14:56
Reported
News BriefsSivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20
Israel appoints new ambassadors to Egypt, Turkmenistan
The government has approved the appointments of Amira Oron as Israel's ambassador to Egypt and Bat Eden Kait as the country's ambassador to Turkmenistan.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi stated: "I congratulate the two ambassadors on their appointments. They are both experienced diplomats and I am confident that they will advance bilateral interests between Israel and the countries of their appointments. I would like to take this opportunity to wish Amira Oron and Bat Eden Kait the greatest of success in their future posts."
