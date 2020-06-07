Prison Service won't release names of prisoners freed in Shalit deal

According to the Lavi organization and the "Choose Life" Forum, the Israel Prison Service has refused to disclose the names of prisoners released in the Shalit prisoner-exchange deal.

The request on the organizations representing bereaved families relates specifically to those prisoners who were released and then returned to terrorism and were returned to prison. Attorney Avihai Bouaron filed a freedom of information request a month ago, but the Prison Service refused the request, arguing that the disclosure would constitute a "violation of privacy."