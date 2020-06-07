14:45
  Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20

Tax Authority extends final date for self-employed grant applications

The Tax Authority has announced an extension of the period during which self-employed workers may submit requests for their first government compensation grant.

Requests may now be submitted until July 1 2020 (rather than June 10 as was originally announced.

So far, 234,400 people have been confirmed as eligible for a grant and have received a combined total of NIS 915 million.

