Arafat A-Rafiya found guilty of murdering Ori Ansbacher

Arafat A-Rafiya has confessed to the murder of Ori Ansbacher in a court hearing today in Jerusalem.

The court ruled that A-Rafiya attacked Ori Ansbacher with extreme violence and cruelty and then committed murder, as was stated in the indictment. It was also ruled that the terrorist acted out of nationalistic motives.

At the time of his arrest, A-Rafiya confessed to the murder, stating that: "I left my home to murder a Jew, because of the occupation and because of the attitudes towards Arabs at Jerusalem checkpoints."

Sentencing will be carried out at a later date.