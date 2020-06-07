'This is the result of prolonged incitement against the religious'

The Chotam organization has issued a response to the announcement that a man has been indicted for arson at several religious institutions in various locations across the country.

"People incite against the haredim and the religious," the statement reads. "The media spreads incitement and this is what happens. A woman spat at a religious woman in Ramat Gan. People curse little boys with peyot [sidelocks]. Now we have arson on religious institutions. This didn't happen by chance. This was organized. This wasn't a mistake. This is the result of prolonged incitement."