  Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20

Jerusalem man arrested for destruction of security cameras & theft

Israel Police have arrested a 41-year-old man from Jerusalem on suspicion that he made a series of attempts to set fire to an electricity pole upon which security cameras were mounted, until he finally succeeded in doing so.

A few hours later, the suspect broke into a local business and stole a large amount of merchandise.

His remand has been extended until tomorrow.

