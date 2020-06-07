|
Jerusalem man arrested for destruction of security cameras & theft
Israel Police have arrested a 41-year-old man from Jerusalem on suspicion that he made a series of attempts to set fire to an electricity pole upon which security cameras were mounted, until he finally succeeded in doing so.
A few hours later, the suspect broke into a local business and stole a large amount of merchandise.
His remand has been extended until tomorrow.
