'Demonstrators punched, shoved to the ground even if they did nothing'

Haaretz photographer Tomer Appelbaum who was attacked by police officers at a protest against annexation told Kan Reshet Bet that, "I was documenting people being arrested. I ran in order to get a shot of people being pushed into police cars, and a few seconds later, I found myself on the ground with a whole bunch of police officers on top of me. I made no attempt to resist."

Appelbaum added that, "This is how people arrested at demonstrations get treated. And anyone nearby gets shoved to the ground and punched, even if they weren't doing anything wrong."