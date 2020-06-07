Sion Medical opens N95 face mask production line in Sderot

Sion Medical, in conjunction with the Defense Ministry, has inaugurated the country's first production line for N95 face masks, to be produced in a factory in Sderot. The company plans to produce up to two million masks per month.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated: "I commend the head of the Defense Ministry's procurement department, for his promotion of made-in-Israel produce. The State of Israel is at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus, a virus that has taken a huge toll in human lives across the world, and we are now busy preparing for a second outbreak of the epidemic even as we try to get our lives back to normal as far as possible.

"This development makes us less reliant on foreign sources of necessary materials, and will also provide a boost to the local economy during this difficult financial period. It will also provide jobs for the residents of the South."