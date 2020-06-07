68-year-old man indicted for arson on 6 religious institutions

A 68-year-old man from Merom Golan has been indicted for six separate acts of arson on religious institutions across the country, with the intention of disrupting the ability of the institutions to provide religious services to the secular community.

According to the indictment, from January 2019 the accused began to prepare his attacks, visiting various locations in order to gather information while disguised as a homeless beggar. He also took a course on lock picking and practised using flammable substances in a warehouse near his home. He then obtained the substances he needed before setting out on his spree of arson.