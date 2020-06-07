|
News BriefsSivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20
Report: Massive data breach involving air passengers from Israel
The Privacy Protection Authority has announced that a severe breach of privacy has been discovered, affecting Israeli citizens who flew abroad in recent years on one of the three Israeli airlines.
According to the report, a senior flight attendant allowed a certain businessman to use his personal account to gain access to the internal database of his aircraft company and to make use of the data, which included medical information.
