Tel Aviv Stock Exchange trading disrupted due to employee protests

Head of the Securities and Exchange Commission Anat Guetta has expressed her concern at the delay in resuming trading at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, due to a protest being conducted by employees.

"I view this disruption to the reopening of trading with the greatest of severity," Guetta said. "Due to internal disputes, the reopening of the securities market and stock trading is being delayed, at a time when we are investing enormous efforts in trying to get the economy back to normal as far as possible. Damage done to trade will have important ramifications on business in general, and considering that the stock exchange is part of the basic infrastructure of the economy, any attempts to prevent its normal functioning are not to be taken lightly."