Brazil stops updating virus figures in widely condemned move

According to a report in The Guardian, Brazil has stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections, taking down a website that had been updating figures daily. The move is being widely criticized as an attempt to conceal the scale of the epidemic.

Brazil has already moved into second place globally in terms of its reported virus figures, with nearly 615,000 cases at last count. The death toll has reached almost 35,000, the third-highest number in the world.

Yesterday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed that disease totals were “not representative” of the country’s current situation.