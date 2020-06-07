New Hadassah trial suggests breakthrough treatment for coronavirus

Research from several countries around the world over the past few months revealed that many of those suffering from severe cases of coronavirus develop blood clots which often prove fatal.

Now a new study conducted in Hadassah hospital has revealed the mechanism that causes this specific reaction, and scientists have also suggested a potential course of treatment that may prove to be a breakthrough.

A report on Galei Tzahal noted that the new treatment method has already been successfully tested on animals and that human trials are due to commence in the next few days.