PM to meet with settler heads who support Deal of the Century

Journalist Barak Ravid has reported that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has invited various settler heads to a meeting with him this evening.

Those invited are the community heads who support the US administration's "Deal of the Century" peace plan, chief among whom is the head of the Efrat community, Oded Ravivi.

Last week, David Elhayani, head of the Yesha Council, stated his opposition to the plan, adding that it appeared to show that US President Donald Trump was "no friend of Israel."