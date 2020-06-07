Yamina MK: No reason to support Netanyahu in the future

In an interview on the Knesset Channel, MK Matan Kahane (Yamina) expressed sharp criticism of both Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his son Yair.

When asked whether his party would recommend the elder Netanyahu for another term as Prime Minister in the event of new elections, Kahane said: "Netanyahu dismantled the right-wing bloc, and so there's no reason at all why we should recommend him again at any point in the future."