21:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5780 , 06/06/20 Sivan 14, 5780 , 06/06/20 June 6, 1944, D-Day: The invasion that saved the world Read more The Nazis had a superior position, but the allies had the will and determination of the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs