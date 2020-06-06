|
20:57
Reported
News BriefsSivan 14, 5780 , 06/06/20
Sanders: 'Plans to illegally annex parts of West Bank must be stopped'
US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Saturday sent a message of support to those protesting sovereignty in Tel Aviv.
"Like you I believe that the futures of the Israeli and Palestinian people are intertwined and that all of your children deserve to live in safety, freedom and equality. For that to be possible, the plans to illegally annex any part of the West bank must be stopped," he said.
Last Briefs