German intelligence: There are 50 Hezbollah members in Hamburg

The domestic intelligence agency for the city-state of Hamburg in Germany announced on Friday that there are 50 Hezbollah members in Hamburg and roughly 30 Hezbollah-affiliated associations spread across Germany, JPost reported.

The number of Hezbollah members increased from 30 in Hamburg in 2018 to 50 in 2019 said the new 313-page intelligence report that covers a wide range of threats to Hamburg’s democracy and constitutional system.

