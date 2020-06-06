PA to ICC: We consider ourselves exempt from Oslo Accords

The Palestinian Authority has told the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague that it considers itself exempt from any agreement with Israel and the United States, including the Oslo Accords, due to Israel's plan to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria next month, Haaretz reported Friday.

The PA released a statement from chairman Mahmoud Abbas in response to the ICC’s request last week for clarification regarding Abbas' recent declaration that he is ending all agreements with Israel and the US. This may have ramifications for questions of international jurisdiction in PA-assigned territories.

