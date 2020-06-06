French military kills Al-Qaeda leader in North Africa

France said on Friday its military forces killed Al-Qaeda’s North Africa chief, Abdelmalek Droukdel, a key Islamist fighter that its forces had been hunting for more than seven years, during an operation in Mali.

“On June 3, French army forces, with the support of their local partners, killed the emir of al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, Abdelmalek Droukdel, and several of his closest collaborators, during an operation in northern Mali,” French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly wrote on Twitter, according to Reuters.

