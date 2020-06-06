German FM to visit Israel, warn against sovereignty

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is expected to make a quick visit to Israel on Wednesday in order to warn Israeli officials of implications should Israel go ahead with a move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, senior Israeli officials and European diplomats told Barak Ravid of Channel 13 News on Friday.

Maas, who will come to Israel as a guest of Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, will also meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and is expected to convey a double message: On the one hand, Israel is very important to Germany and it wants to continue the strong alliance with Israel, but on the other it firmly opposes annexation that may harm Israel-Germany relations as well as relations between Israel and the European Union.

