Arabs protest in Judea and Samaria against Israeli sovereignty

Palestinian Arabs in on Friday rallied in Judea and Samaria to protest against Israel’s plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

In Tulkarem, dozens of demonstrators waved PLO flags and chanted slogans against Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria and the plans, which could move ahead as soon as next month, AFP reported.

According to the report, Israeli troops fired stun grenades and tear gas in an attempt to disturb the protesters.

