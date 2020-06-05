Trump: It's a great day for George Floyd

US President Donald Trump on Friday invoked George Floyd's name as he touted the latest jobs report, which exceeded economists' expectations.

"We all saw what happened last week. We can't let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that's happening for our country. (It's) a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody," Trump said during a White House Rose Garden event before signing a piece of legislation devoted to small business loan flexibility, according to CNN.

"This is a great, great day in terms of equality," Trump added.

