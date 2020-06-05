UN Agency says Iran violating terms of nuclear deal

The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency reports that Iran continues building its stockpile of enriched uranium far beyond the permitted amount. This excessive enrichment violates the agreement Iran signed with the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

Under the agreement's terms Iran is allowed to maintain a stockpile of only 202.8 kilograms of enriched uranium even as that stockpile has grown to 1,571.6 kilograms.