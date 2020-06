19:01 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 NYC: No new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, first time since March 12 New York City went through a 24 hour period without any coronavirus related deaths for the first time since March 12th. No such deaths were recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week but with the lag time in reporting, the promising news was only made available yesterday. ► ◄ Last Briefs