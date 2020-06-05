Coronavirus in Israel: 291 deaths, 2,191 active cases

The number of deaths reported in Israel from the coronavirus stands at 291 while the numbers of active cases numbers 2,191 including 46 who were diagnosed since this morning and 23 patients on ventilators in critical condition. The number of those who have recovered from the virus is 15,013.

After reopening the schools, 301 students have been diagnosed with the virus as well as 87 teachers, resulting in 13,696 students and teachers being ordered to isolate at home.