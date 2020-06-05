Coronavirus testing centers open tomorrow (Saturday) in major cities

Magen David Adom (Red Star of David, modeled after American Red Cross) will operate mobile coronavirus testing centers in major cities tomorrow according to the following schedule:

Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beersheba: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jerusalem: 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

In the Nave Sha'anan neighborhood of south Tel Aviv during the week, testing will be available from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and in Yafo (Jaffa) from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m