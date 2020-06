17:14 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 14-year-old boy drowns in Mediterranean Sea near Ashdod Rourteen-year-old Yehudah Bilog was swept out to sea and drowned near the Keshatot Beach in Ashdod yesterday. His body was found today when it washed up on the shore. Yehudah was the only son of a Phillippine couple from Rehovot who worked as housekeepers. ► ◄ Last Briefs