Leah Goldin: 'What did you do today to bring our boys home?'

Hadar Goldin's mother Leah Goldin attended the weekly Hadar Goldin solidarity meeting near the Gaza Strip and attacked government ministers. "I can no longer bear to hear the phrase 'you are a noble family'. This sentence means - you are suckers. So I stopped being noble. I'm going to kick, I'm going to bring Hadar back. Every day I ask the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief of Staff - what have you done today to bring the boys home?"

The body of Hadar Goldin is being held by Hamas in Gaza. Goldin was killed in Operation Protective Edge in the Gaza Strip six years ago. The body of another soldier killed at that time together with an Israeli and a Bedouin who wandered inadvertently into Gaza are also being held by Hamas.