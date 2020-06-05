|
16:40
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20
Yoaz Hendel: 'Sovereignty only where there is broad agreement'
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (Blue and White) has addressed the initiative to apply sovereignty that the government is expected to discuss in July.
"The Zionist approach has always been a maximum area with a minimum Palestinian population since wherever the law is applied everyone will be a citizen," Hendel said.
"Contrary to the opinion of the Israeli left, our borders prior to 1967 are a disaster and a danger to Israel's future, and therefore the importance of applying the sovereignty law to the Jordan Valley - setting an eastern border - and other areas such as Gush Etzion, Ariel, Ma'aleh Adumim - are all broadly agreed upon in Israel," Hendel added.
