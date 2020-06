16:29 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Rafi Peretz: 'I will oppose a building freeze and a Palestinian state' Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Rav Rafi Peretz has delcared his opposition to a building freeze in Judea and Samaria and recognition of a Palestinian state. ► ◄ Last Briefs