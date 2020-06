16:23 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 United States unemployment rate declines to 13.3% The unempoyment rate in the United States declined to 13.3% in the month of May. In April, the unemployment rate stood at 14.7%, the highest recorded since World War II. ► ◄ Last Briefs