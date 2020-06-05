Naftali Bennett fears government inaction is leading to disaster

Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett lashed out at government inaction in two areas, both of which could lead to disastrous consequences in his opinion.

In the area of health policy, Bennett lamented failure to implement "Weizmann 2.0" -- a system developed by the Weizmann Institute that could inexpensively run 75,000 Covid-19 tests per day. This testing system, Bennett says, would prevent future outbreaks of the virus that would lead to more lockdowns and more damage to the economy.

In the area of national security, Bennett decried the government's refusal to extend the ban on payments to jailed terrorists. Bennett's view is that resumption of these payments by failing to extend the ban on them will encourage more terrorist activity.