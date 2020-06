15:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 House arrest extended for Rabin Square protesters House arrest has been extended for those detained after protesting in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv over impending annexation moves by the government. Those arrested must remain at home until Sunday and cannot visit Rabin Square until Tuesday. ► ◄ Last Briefs