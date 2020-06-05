Hebron adjacent community suffers from vandalism to fields, pastures

The Jewish community of Eshtemoa fifteen kilometers south of Hebron has long suffered from vandalism to its fields and pastures.

"Unfortunately, no proper response has been given to terrorists whose identities are known. This show of weakness has now led to life-threatening arson," community spokesman Noam Arnon said. "When loss of property is ignored, loss of life follows.

"We demand an immediate policy change and an overwhelming response to terrorists for any Nazi-Islamic attack against Jews in Israel. Eliminating terrorists now will prevent life endangerment later," Arnon added.

Eshtemoa (Hebrew for "obedience") appears in the Bible as a Levitical city (Joshua 15:50, 21:14). It was also a place of refuge for King David (1 Samuel 30:26-28).