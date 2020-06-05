Virtual summit raises almost $9 billion for vaccines

A virtual summit designed to raise money for vaccines has been declared a success, after almost £7 billion (almost $9 billion) was pledged, the BBC reports.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, addressing the summit that was hosted by the UK, said that defeating disease was the "greatest shared endeavor of our lifetimes."

The money will be used for vaccines against polio, diptheria, measles, and other childhood diseases.

More than 50 countries as well as individual philanthropists made donations, including Bill Gates, who donated $1.6 billion from his foundation. The UK government pledged £1.65 billion over the next five years.