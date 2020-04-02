Recall of certain mineral water products

The Mayanot company has announced a recall of certain products in its "Mineral water with high mineral content" line, bottles of 1.5 liters.

Any products with a production date of 02/04/2020 and an expiry date of 02/04/2021, or 13/04/2020 expiring in 13/04/2021, or 23/04/2020 expiring on 23/04/2021, are not to be used. Customers are invited to contact the company's customer service at 0523 209363