Inaction re: attacks on property leads to attacks on human lives

A spokesperson for the Jewish community of Hebron, Noam Arnon, has stated that the community of Eshtamoa has been suffering from intrusions into its fields and pasture land for a long time already. Now, local Arabs have set fire to a nearby area and the fire threatens the community's homes as well.

"To our distress, no proper response has been forthcoming to deal with these terrorists, whose identities are known," Arnon said. "Now this has resulted in a life-threatening act of arson. We demand an immediate change of policy and a clear response to these acts of terrorism, these acts of Islamic terror committed against the Jews of the Land of Israel. Dealing effectively with terrorists at an early stage can prevent loss of life if action is delayed."